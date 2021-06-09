Wrong-way driver taken into custody along Interstate 17 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A wrong-way driver was stopped and taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Phoenix, officials say.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident occurred along Interstate 17 near Greenway Parkway.

The driver was reportedly headed southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic.

DPS says the driver was found to be under the influence and was taken into custody.

The vehicle was towed away from the scene.

It's not clear how far the driver was headed in the wrong direction or where the driver entered the freeway.

No further information has been provided.