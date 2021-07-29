Disneyland and Walt Disney World are requiring masks again

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will require all employees and guests -- vaccinated or not -- to wear face masks at its theme parks starting Friday, July 30.

"We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials," Disney said in a statement.

At Disneyland, Cast Members (employees) and guests two and older will be required to wear face masks "while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles," according to the Disneyland website.

The same rules apply at Walt Disney World and also include the Disney buses, monorail, and Disney Skyliner, the website stated.

Masks will not be required in outdoor common areas, however.

The policy change came the day after the CDC issued new guidance Tuesday in light of the Delta variant and recommended most people wear a mask when indoors, even if they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.