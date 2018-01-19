Disney on Ice skates into Phoenix

PHOENIX - Have you ever seen snow in downtown Phoenix? Well, this weekend you'll have the chance as all your favorite characters from Frozen and other Disney stories take the ice at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

With a cast of more than 60, you can see all your favorite Disney stories come to life on the ice. Spectacular costumes, magnificent lighting and even Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and the Disney Princesses and Princes will spend the weekend in Phoenix.

Families can sing and dance to their favorite songs and scenes from Disney classics starting Friday night.

Showtimes:

Friday, January 19th - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 20th - 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 21st - 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Tickets to Disney on Ice start at $20 and can be purchased by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or online.

The Talking Stick Resort Arena is located at 201 E. Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix.