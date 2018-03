PHOENIX - After a man's iPhone was stolen, the "cloud" helped lead police to the alleged crook.

According to court documents, on January 10th, a man saw Luis Pereida trying to break into a truck near Vineyard Road and 7th Avenue.

The man took a photo at which point Pereida reportedly pulled out a handgun and told the man in Spanish, "give me your phone and forget my face."

Despite the phone being stolen, the photo was uploaded to the victim's icloud.com account.

Court records show DPS detectives used special computer software to compare the man's face iPhone photo to booking photos, leading them to Pereida.

Phoenix police said Pereida admitted to pointing the gun at the victim and taking his phone.

Pereida now faces felony charges for armed robbery and aggravated assault.