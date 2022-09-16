Despite inflation, new data shows restaurant reservations above pre-pandemic levels

Arizona Restaurant Week starts Friday and despite inflation, new data shows restaurant reservations across the state are above pre-pandemic levels.

Restaurants across the country have been struggling with record inflation and the high cost of food, forcing some to raise their menu prices.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, menu prices rose almost 1% in August and are up 8% compared to last year.

But according to data from OpenTable, people are reserving more tables than they were before the pandemic. The website tells ABC15 that daily reservations are up 33% this month and up 22% this year compared to 2019. Phoenix is also above pre-pandemic levels.

Arizona:



On average, daily seated reservations month-to-date (September 1-12, 2022) were up 33% compared to the same period in 2019.

compared to the same period in 2019. On average, daily seated reservations year-to-date (January 1-September 12, 2022) were up 22% compared to the same period in 2019.

Phoenix:



On average, daily seated reservations month-to-date (September 1-12, 2022) were up 24% compared to the same period in 2019.

compared to the same period in 2019. On average, daily seated reservations year-to-date (January 1-September 12,2022) were up 12% compared to the same period in 2019.

For more information on Arizona Restaurant Week and a list of participating restaurants, click here.