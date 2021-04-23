Democrats sue to block "audit" of 2020 Arizona election

PHOENIX — The Arizona Democratic Party and the sole Democrat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors are suing in an effort to block the Arizona Senate’s ballot recount and audit of the county's 2020 election.

Thursday's lawsuit alleges Republican Senate President Karen Fann pledged to a judge that the Senate would protect ballot and voter privacy before he ruled the Senate could access 2.1 million voted ballots and the tabulation machines.

Instead, they say she is outsourcing the recount to a biased third party and putting election integrity at risk.

The recount starts Friday. Fann says the ballots are secure and protected.

Election leaders from across the state also sent Senate President Fann a letter Thursday demanding transparency in the audit process.

"Election observation and transparency is a core tenet of American elections. While observers from political parties seek to ensure that election administration does not disadvantage their campaigns, nonpartisan observers are interested in promoting integrity, transparency, and efficiency in the electoral process. Observers focus on checking compliance with election administration regulations and procedures," the letter reads in part. "These procedures, such as the method of hand-counting and the forms used to collect, report, and aggregate vote totals, will impact the accuracy and integrity of the audit."