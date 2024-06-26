Death investigation underway after body pulled from Phoenix canal near 20th Street and Osborn Road
The cause of death is under investigation
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a canal in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jun 26, 2024
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a man whose body was pulled from a canal early Wednesday morning.
Officers were first called to the scene near 20th Street and Osborn Road around 2:20 a.m. after a body was found in a nearby canal.
The body, said to be that of a man, was recovered from the water.
An investigation into the man's death is underway.

