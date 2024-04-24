Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Deadly stabbing under investigation near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Silent Witness
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Phoenix police lights KNXV
Posted at 9:02 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 12:02:36-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a stabbing at a bus stop that left a man dead Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Officers were first called to the scene near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 p.m. for reports of an injured person.

The victim, who has not yet been named by police, was found with at least one stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police tell ABC15 that detectives are still working to investigate what led up to the stabbing and who may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo