Deadly stabbing under investigation near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a stabbing at a bus stop that left a man dead Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Officers were first called to the scene near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 p.m. for reports of an injured person.

The victim, who has not yet been named by police, was found with at least one stab wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police tell ABC15 that detectives are still working to investigate what led up to the stabbing and who may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.