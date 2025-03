PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a shooting, and when they arrived, they located a victim in an apartment complex parking lot.

Phoenix police say the victim, only identified as a man, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the area is shut down.

No further information was immediately available.