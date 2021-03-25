Dead dog found burned in enclosure, Phoenix police looking for suspect

PHOENIX — Police are looking for the person responsible for setting a dog on fire in an enclosure in Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, a brown chihuahua was found dead near 43rd Avenue and Ocotillo Road on Wednesday.

The dog had reportedly been set on fire and was inside a wire-framed enclosure that had melted during the fire.

Animal cruelty investigators transported the dog's body to conduct an animal autopsy.

AHS says they assist with more than 6,000 cases of animal cruelty each year, "and yet this case is one of the most horrifying in recent history."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.