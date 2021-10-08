Data shows record number of West Nile cases in humans in Maricopa County

A record number of West Nile cases in humans has been reported in the state’s largest county, according to new data posted.

Maricopa County is now reporting 361 West Nile cases in humans, exceeding the record set in 2004 which was 355 cases.

At the end of September, Maricopa County health officials shared the record number of cases for more than 15 years:

2004: 355 cases in humans

2019: 155 cases in humans

2020: three total cases in humans

2021: 361 cases in humans as of October 7

Along with 361 new cases, Maricopa County health officials are reporting a total of 19 deaths.

🦟 🚨: Arizona’s largest county now reporting the most West Nile cases in humans ever.



361 human cases of the virus, with 19 deaths now in @Maricopahealth



The record before was 17 years ago when we saw 355 cases in 2004.@abc15 pic.twitter.com/izf4XuXREc — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) October 8, 2021

At the end of last month, Maricopa County officials said there are still several months left in the mosquito season.

Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department has hundreds of traps around the county, where they test mosquitoes for West Nile as well.

As of Friday, there have been 716 positive West Nile samples in mosquitoes tested from those traps. That number far exceeds any other year — including 2019 when county officials reported 417 positive samples.

Experts are offering tips on ways to fight the bite when it comes to mosquitoes.

You should use an EPA-registered insect repellent and make sure windows and doors that you may leave open have insect screens.

Long-sleeved shirts and long pants help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Protect your home by eliminating standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

A small amount of water in a flowerpot, bucket, upturned children’s toys or any other potential basin can become a mosquito breeding ground.

Standing water that can’t be discarded can be treated with larvicides that usually are available at the hardware store.

Maricopa County health officials are also providing tips on how to prevent mosquitoes from breeding:

Don't allow any outside water to stand for more than four days.

Change water in animal watering dishes at least twice a week.

Immediately remove any water that collects on pool covers.

Clear leaves and twigs from eaves, troughs, storm and roof gutters.

You can report mosquito issues to Maricopa County by clicking here.

Health officials say for those experiencing having flu-like symptoms and/or neurological symptoms, they should seek healthcare and can ask their provider for a West Nile virus test.

For more information on West Nile virus signs and symptoms, click here.