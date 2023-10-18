Crews battle huge fire at warehouse near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews battled a massive fire overnight at a Phoenix warehouse building.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw and heard multiple explosions during the blaze, which was eventually determined to be a third-alarm emergency with firefighters going on the defensive.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson says the building is used as a liquidator for drug and grocery store products.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and there were no reported injuries.