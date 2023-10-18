Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Crews battle huge fire at warehouse near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Phoenix

Cause of the blaze not yet known
Fire crews battled a large fire at a warehouse building in Phoenix near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street overnight.
13th ave and roosevelt warehouse fire phoenix
Posted at 5:23 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 08:23:22-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews battled a massive fire overnight at a Phoenix warehouse building.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning near 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

ABC15 crews at the scene saw and heard multiple explosions during the blaze, which was eventually determined to be a third-alarm emergency with firefighters going on the defensive.

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson says the building is used as a liquidator for drug and grocery store products.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and there were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football