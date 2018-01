PHOENIX - A crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 17 ahead of the Friday morning commute.

Video from the scene captured on road cameras showed two vehicles involved, including one that came to rest on its side. Debris littered several lanes as investigators checked out the scene.

At this time, there is no word on injuries or cause.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, southbound lanes of the I-17 are shut down from Dunlap to Northern avenues. The frontage road is open for the detour, but there are delays.

ADOT also says the closure is expected to last through the morning commute. For current traffic conditions, click here.