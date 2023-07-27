Converted shipping containers provide shelter for people in need in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Converted shipping containers in Phoenix are providing shelter for those in need.

Four 40-foot steel containers have been outfitted with solar power and central air conditioning to house up to 20 people in private rooms. The "XWing shelter unit," which is shaped like an "X," is located at the St. Vincent de Paul Washington Relief Center near 28th and Washington streets.

Each room is five feet by eight feet, and those who reside there have access to Washington Relief Center resources, including bathrooms, showers, meals, laundry, security, workforce development, companion animal support, and more.

The City of Phoenix says it plans to add 900 new shelter beds in 2023 and 2024. Nearly 600 new shelter beds were added in 2022. For more information on Phoenix's Office of Homeless Solutions, click here.

ABC15 first reported on the shipping container conversions last year. In 2022, a city spokesperson said the units would provide shelter for 80 people and be part of a congregate site for 200 others.