Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area.

A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week.

Officials say the non-congregate units will provide shelter for about 80 people. It is expected to be part of a larger site that will have a congregate shelter for 200 other people.

That site is planned to have RV parking, pet areas, and community spaces with a projected opening date of summer 2023.

