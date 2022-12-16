Watch Now
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

It is expected to be part of a larger project with other amenities
Posted at 9:31 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 11:32:04-05

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. 

A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. 

Officials say the non-congregate units will provide shelter for about 80 people. It is expected to be part of a larger site that will have a congregate shelter for 200 other people. 

That site is planned to have RV parking, pet areas, and community spaces with a projected opening date of summer 2023. 

