Community shows up at fundraiser for Officer Tyler Moldovan

PHOENIX — The community came together Saturday to show their support for Officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot eight times, including in the head, back in December.

He’s now out of the hospital and recovering in a rehabilitation center.

Limón Urban Kitchen hosted a fundraiser Saturday, from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., with 15% of food proceeds and 100% of cash donations going directly to the Moldovan family.

The restaurant is in north Phoenix, located at 2750 W Dove Valley Rd STE 190, Phoenix, AZ 85085

“It’s been busy,” said Tessyca Solorzano, a server at Limón Urban Kitchen.

Tessyca says it’s heartwarming seeing all the love.

“To see everyone come in and support someone they don’t even know, but they’re coming in because we put it out there….and they protect us, so what better way to do it,” she added.

Her husband, Jose Solorzano, is the owner of the restaurant.

He says the turn-out far exceeded expectations.

By 3 p.m. Saturday, they had seen substantial foot traffic walking into the front doors.

“I gotta say, so far, we probably had 1,000 guests come through the door,” Jose told ABC15.

Phoenix Police Officer Dale Warren was among those coming out to support his brother in blue.

“It’s great to see the community coming out for him,” he said.

Officer Warren tells ABC15 he wishes he’d been there with Officer Moldovan on December 14, 2021.

That was the day he was shot eight times, near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words for what goes through my mind. Being 25 years on, I wish I could have been there at that moment to stop it from happening,” he added.

Officer Warren’s wife, Cheryl Warren, says she’s been keeping up with Officer Moldovan’s health updates since day one.

“Just to know that he’s going to be up and around. That he’s moving his limbs…and even though it’s limited information it gives you hope that the young married couple will be able to walk together again,” she said with emotion.

The owner of Limón Urban Kitchen says, within hours, they were able to raise thousands for Officer Moldovan.

“I gotta say, the look of this…amazing,” Jose told ABC15, while looking at all the cash donations.

Officer Moldovan’s family also came by, letting us know they are grateful for the community’s continued support.

“We’re all pulling for him,” Cheryl told ABC15.

“It’s going to be a hard road, but you can do it, with God on your side, and your wife. Stay strong,” added her husband, Officer Warren.

“I’m so glad that you’re doing well, and I hope to see you in here personally to say hello and thank you for what you do for us in our community,” said Tessyca.

The restaurant has raised at least $4,500 for Officer Moldovan and will be taking donations for him, through Monday.