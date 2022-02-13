Community members rally to support officers after Friday shooting

About two dozen south Phoenix residents came together on Saturday to show their support for local law enforcement.

"I want to make sure police understand the community is behind them," said Denise Ceballos Viner, the wife of a police veteran.

Viner told ABC15 her husband woke her up on Friday after finding out five officers have been shot.

"And the first thing I did was pray that none of them had died," she said.

As ABC15 previously reported, five officers were hospitalized after being shot during a standoff early Friday morning.

According to Phoenix police, four other officers were injured from shrapnel.

Meanwhile, Valley residents are calling on the community to support officers after this shooting and years of nationwide protests to defund the police.

"What our people fear here are not the police -- what they fear here is not having enough police to come rescue and secure them," said Tatiana Peña.

Peña helped organize the rally and said city leaders need to do more to recruit more officers.

City Councilwoman Ann O'Brien also spoke at the event and said that she wants more resources for the department.

"We can no longer ask our men and women to risk their lives for our safety unless we're going to properly outfit them with resources and technology they need," said O'Brien.

Viner told ABC15 she hopes the community will start to show their appreciation more the officers they do have before losing them to other cities.

"My message here today is to tell the police officers you are wanted, you are needed," she said.