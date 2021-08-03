Community groups band together for free health clinic on August 6

Did doctor visits take a back seat in your household during the global pandemic? On Friday, Aug. 6, Wesley Community and Health Centers is hosting a free health clinic for families.

The center is partnering with Phoenix Union High School District, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Safeway/Albertsons.

"We're also offering childhood immunizations, mammograms, sports physicals," Richard Franco, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Phoenix Union High School District, said. “There will be all kinds of services for the community.”

Services also include glucose and blood pressure screenings and diabetes tests. According to the American Medical Association, more than 40% of people surveyed said they skipped medical care in the early months of the pandemic. The clinic is free, but you must book an appointment. The groups held similar events last week and they filled up quickly.

"No insurance or identification is required. We just want to make as much access as possible for all our services," Franco said.

All ages are welcome, however, only those 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The clinics will be held at two Wesley Community and Health Centers: 1625 N. 39th Ave. in Phoenix and 1300 S. 10th St. in Phoenix.

To register, click here.

Available services include:



Childhood Immunizations