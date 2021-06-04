Community comes out in support of fallen Phoenix police officer Ginarro New

PHOENIX — The community is coming out to support the family of a fallen Phoenix Police Officer killed while on duty earlier this week.

Ginarro New, 27, was hit and killed by a driver suspected of running a red light Monday night.

A fundraiser BBQ to support New's family runs until 10 p.m. Thursday near 12th Avenue and Adams Street, at the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association.

"This provides an opportunity not just to help the family a little bit but to also interact with officers," said Britt London, the President of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association. "I think everybody knows our job is pretty dangerous but when it becomes real like this the community really reaches out to help."

100% of the donations go to help New's family. A Phoenix Police Assistant Chief expressed gratitude for the community support.

"We appreciate and we see you," said Assistant Chief Steve Martos. "We see you when you come to these types of events. We see you coming, and we see the support. It may not be every day that you can thank a police officer or first responder but being able to have you come to one of these events to support an event like this... is greatly appreciated."

Donations can also be made online.

"It's just tragic," said Wendy Walthers, who brought her daughter to the fundraiser in support of New's family. "It could have been any of us but it's tragic no matter what."

Walthers hopes New's family knows the community is behind them.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with them," Walthers said. "The community is here to support you."