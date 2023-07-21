Clean-up efforts underway following massive propane fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Clean-up efforts are underway after an explosive fire sent propane tanks flying hundreds of yards away Thursday afternoon.

The fire unfolded at Bill's Propane Service at 40th and Washington streets.

Now all that’s left on that property is a shell of a building, at least a dozen torched cars, and hundreds of burned propane tanks.

Shawn Jessup says he was driving when he saw the building fully engulfed in flames. He added that for a while, there were back-to-back explosions.

"At times it was like popcorn over here with all the gas bottles exploding. You could definitely hear them. I was in my truck as they were exploding. I could feel the truck shaking from the explosions, even that far away," said Jessup.

A propane tank eventually shot up and landed next to Jessup's car.

"And it was still on fire, so I thought, it's time to pull back," he added.

Fire officials say at least a dozen cars were damaged.

ABC15 talked to Tanisha Lawrence, a woman who says her car would have been one of them had her sister not given her a ride to the airport.

"If my sister had not dropped us off, we would have parked there. And my car probably would have been toast," said Lawrence.

More than 150 firefighters were on scene hosing down the flames for hours.

Now, only burned, melted, and warped metal is left behind where the propane business once stood.

"I feel sorry for the folks coming back from vacation and they have their cars all burned up," said Jessup.

Thankfully no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.