City of Phoenix fighting for more time in legal battle over 'The Zone'

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is heading back to court in a fight for more time in the ongoing legal battle over "The Zone."

A status hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon as the city tries to get the deadline to clear the encampment moved back after a judge gave them a hard out of November 4.

The city has made progress on clearing the tent city that bloomed out of control over the last several years and started dominating several city blocks downtown.

Leaders say the struggle they face is not enough shelter beds and alternate housing to match the number of people still living down there.

The numbers have continued to fluctuate.

In early October, 550 people were still living in The Zone. At its lowest, there were 471 people, and at its peak, The Zone held about 1,000 people.

While Phoenix goes through the next phase of its court battle, the city council has also approved building a camping structure nearby that would have temporary restrooms, running water, and more police.

