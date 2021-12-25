Christmas Eve headaches continue for folks flying through Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Airlines attribute the Christmas travel hold up to the omicron variant and bad weather across the country.

Bob and Trish Rodriguez of Phoenix had just one Christmas wish.

“We’re both not what you call youngsters,” says Rodriguez. “So we want to be around while we can to see family during the holidays.”

The two are headed to St. Louis, Missouri. Rodriguez says, “We had some apprehension, but it made more sense than driving 1,200 miles.”

They tell ABC15, they used to travel a fair amount but in the last two years, they’ve been staying here at home in Phoenix due to the pandemic.

But today is a new day, it’s their first time flying on an airplane in 23 months. And with recent airline travel delays attributed to the omicron variant and inclement weather, Bob and Trish still decided to fly.

“We’re fully vaccinated and boosted and everything else one can do including PCR tests.” Says Bob Rodriguez.

“Family means probably more than just about anything for the holiday season,” Bill smiles.