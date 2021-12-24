PHOENIX — More than a dozen flights to or from Sky Harbor on Christmas Eve have already been canceled as of Thursday evening.

Those cancellations come as at least two airlines, United and Delta, confirm they are dealing with staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” a statement from United says. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights."

United says it is notifying customers in advance of them arriving at the airport. United added that it is working to rebook as many passengers as possible.

A spokesperson for Delta also said COVID-19 is causing staffing shortages, but added that potential weather problems are also to blame.

Make sure to check ahead with your airline if you or someone you know is flying.

Sky Harbor also keeps track of delayed and canceled flights online.