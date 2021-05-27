Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

ChildHelp looking for submissions for annual cooking fundraiser

items.[0].videoTitle
ChildHelp, a Valley non-profit dedicated to helping abused and neglected children, is holding its annual Men Who Think They Can Cook fundraiser.
25-Men-Banner-1024x453.png
Posted at 5:00 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 08:33:57-04

Attention all you wannabe chefs - now's the chance to share your favorite recipes... and it's all for a good cause!

ChildHelp, a Valley non-profit that's dedicated to helping abused and neglected children, is hosting its annual Men Who Think They Can Cook fundraising event - but it's not just for the boys! Women and families are also encouraged to enter.

ChildHelp is looking for chefs to submit videos. From there, the group will set up a fundraising page you can send out to friends and family to help raise money for the organization.

ChildHelp says calls and text messages to its hotline have increased substantially since the start of the pandemic.

For more information on assisting ChildHelp or getting involved in the fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app