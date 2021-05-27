ChildHelp looking for submissions for annual cooking fundraiser

Attention all you wannabe chefs - now's the chance to share your favorite recipes... and it's all for a good cause!

ChildHelp, a Valley non-profit that's dedicated to helping abused and neglected children, is hosting its annual Men Who Think They Can Cook fundraising event - but it's not just for the boys! Women and families are also encouraged to enter.

ChildHelp is looking for chefs to submit videos. From there, the group will set up a fundraising page you can send out to friends and family to help raise money for the organization.

ChildHelp says calls and text messages to its hotline have increased substantially since the start of the pandemic.

For more information on assisting ChildHelp or getting involved in the fundraiser, click here.