Child pulled from pool in critical condition near 32nd Street and Osborn Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A child has been taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened Tuesday at a home near 32nd Street and Osborn Road around 3 p.m.

Family members tell the Phoenix Fire Department the boy, approximately 18 months old, was submerged in the pool for an unknown period of time.

The child was pulled from the pool and taken to the hospital breathing, but in critical condition.

