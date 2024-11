PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire officials say a child is in extremely critical condition after an incident Wednesday morning at the Arizona Biltmore Resort.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene near 24th Street and Camelback Road before 9 a.m. for reports of an injured child.

Officials say the patient is a "school-aged child," but they did not immediately provide further information.

Phoenix police say no foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.