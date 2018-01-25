Cheers to the Grand Wine Festival this weekend in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Thirty wineries and more than 200 wines from across the state of Arizona will be front and center as Arizona Wine Growers present The Grand Wine Festival.

Festival attendees can taste wines in the heart of downtown Phoenix at Heritage Square and buy wine by the glass, bottle or case. Live music, wine seminars, vendors and an auction will accompany the festivities.

Gates open at 11:00 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, tickets are $15 in advance and include a commemorative Grand Wine Festival glass along with six tasting tickets. Tickets increase to $20 at the gate the day of the festival.

Heritage Square is located at 113 North Sixth St. in downtown Phoenix.