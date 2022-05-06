Charles Ryan, former Arizona Department of Corrections director, now faces felony charges

PHOENIX — Charles Ryan, the former director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, now faces felony charges stemming from a January shooting incident in Tempe.

Officials announced the two felony charges against Ryan Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, January 6, Tempe police officers were called to a home near Rural and Warner roads for reports of a shooting.

Once officers got to the home, Ryan exited the home, went into the garage, and allegedly pointed a gun at officers, which prompted authorities to "use less lethal force," officials said.

Authorities were unable to bring Ryan into custody at that point, in which negotiators and tactical teams were called to the scene.

Just over three hours after authorities arrived on scene, sometime before 1 a.m., Ryan exited the home and police took him into custody.

Crews transported Ryan to a local hospital under police watch for a bullet wound to his hand that Tempe officials say was self-inflicted.

Ryan was the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections until he retired in 2019 following ABC15's "Unlocked and Unsafe" investigation that exposed cell door issues at Arizona's Lewis Prison.

Ryan faces one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon. Both of these charges are considered Class 6 dangerous offenses.