Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon.

Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m.

Officers were able to quickly extinguish the fire and discovered it appeared to be a person’s body that had been engulfed in flames.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene and the remains were turned over to the Maricopa County medical examiner for identification.

No further information about the incident or possible suspects has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).