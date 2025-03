PHOENIX — Officials say crews are working to recover a body from a canal in Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near 35th and Roosevelt streets.

Crews were first called to the scene around 7 a.m. to rescue a person in the water; however, when they arrived, the person was already beyond life-saving efforts and was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the body as that of an adult.

Phoenix police will be investigating the death, but they say there are no obvious signs of foul play.