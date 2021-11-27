Black Friday event highlights Phoenix area Black-owned businesses

PHOENIX — More than a dozen Black-owned businesses came together in downtown Phoenix to highlight their shops amid Black Friday.

The Black Friday Block Party featured different companies owned by Black people.

"It's basically us giving back to our own community," said Deleonte Willis, a co-owner of XXI Apparel.

Willis told ABC15 that people should shop local regardless of the owner's race.

"Not even just Black-owned, just local," Willis said.

Organizers said the event gives local businesses exposure needed to grow their companies.

"It's a great feeling to see the businesses getting the support they deserve, the support they need," said Ali Nervis, a business owner helping put on Friday's event.

One business owner said he's seen more Black people opening their own companies.

"Yeah man, I feel like opportunities are continuing to grow, and I'm just going to continue to get bigger and bigger so I'm glad to be a part of it for sure," said Ted, of Ted the Incense Man.

"A lot of shedding of the fear, that's been the biggest thing with up-and-coming entrepreneurs, especially melanated entrepreneurs, we're just so scared to take that leap," he added.

Friday's event was hosted by Archwood Exchange and the Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation.

"Today's event is a great way for us, for our community development corporation here at Roosevelt Row to highlight small businesses," said Adan Madrigal, the group's interim executive director.

A similar event is planned for Dec. 18 on Roosevelt Road and 2nd St. from 12 to 4 p.m.