Arrest made after November 2021 murder of 19-year-old Glendale man

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say an arrest has been made after the shooting death of a young man in November 2021.

The incident occurred near 16th Street and Baseline Road. Police say 19-year-old Angel Reyes was found dead on the street around 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, Lister Sanchez said he and Michael Hernandez picked up Reyes, with Reyes riding in the back seat of the car. At some point, Reyes got out of the car and was shot by one of the men.

Court documents say the victim was robbed of his gun and necklace. Police discovered other personal property had also been stolen from Reyes.

About a month after his death, his family said they were desperate for answers.

“He never complained about anything, he never really asked for anything either. He just wanted to be loved, he wanted to make people happy,” said Rita Reyes, the victim's aunt.

GoFundMe

After initially denying their involvement, Sanchez and Hernandez both admitted they were present at the time of the shooting but blamed the death on each other.

Neither Hernandez nor Sanchez called the police after the murder.

Hernandez was arrested for his involvement on Tuesday afternoon on charges including robbery and first-degree murder.

Some of the property stolen from Reyes is still unaccounted for at this time.

It wasn't immediately clear when Sanchez was taken into custody, but he is listed as a co-defendant of Hernandez in the case.