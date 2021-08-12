Watch
Arizona's Children Association collects school supplies for kids in need

Arizona's Children Association is helping those in need as children return back to school this year.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Aug 12, 2021
PHOENIX — Arizona's Children Association is collecting school supplies for kids experiencing foster care.

While many students are already back in school, President of AZCA Jacob Schmitt says children come to them at any time of the year and they often have limited supplies or belongings with them.

"We have a number of kids that come into the foster care system," he said. "They don't come with anything so being able to have supplies that are ready for them is always going to be important."

Community members can make monetary donations or provide new items like paper, pens, pencils, erasers, markers, rulers, glue and backpacks to any of their offices.

You can donate through AZCA's Amazon Wish List.

AZCA serves over 40,000 children and families throughout the state every year.

