Arizona officials respond to Department of Justice investigation into Phoenix Police, City

PHOENIX — U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department has opened a "pattern or practice" investigation into the City of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department for its use-of-force practices.

Officials, including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, were quick to respond to the news.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego:

“I welcome the U.S. Department of Justice review of the Phoenix Police Department. Comprehensive reform of policing in the City of Phoenix has been my priority since the first day I took office. The recommendations that will result from this review will assist us in our ongoing efforts to become an even safer, stronger, more equitable city. Along with the City Manager, and Chief of Police, I stand ready to support the USDOJ throughout this review process.

Public safety reform is an ongoing process in Phoenix, and now, with the help of the USDOJ, this robust reform program will continue. We have implemented many reforms since 2019 but recognize there is much more work to do. With the approval of the FY 2021-22 budget, we have undertaken one of the largest investments in public safety reforms in the city’s history, including the massively expanded Community Assistance Program (CAP). CAP fundamentally changes our response to mental and behavioral health calls for service by placing trained mental health professionals in the field. By using the right professionals for the right situations, we improve outcomes and release police officers from handling work they were never trained to do.

For the first time in city history, we will now have an Office of Police Accountability and Transparency (OAT). OAT will independently investigate allegations involving police while also creating greater transparency and accountability within the Phoenix Police Department.

I thank the residents of Phoenix for being strong advocates and raising their voices during a time of great change. As your Mayor, and along with members of the Phoenix City Council, I pledge to continue this work to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia:

My office and I applaud the decision by the DOJ to investigate the Phoenix Police Department. pic.twitter.com/QfnhQrvCxE — Vice Mayor Carlos Garcia - District 8 (@PhxDistrict8) August 5, 2021

Phoenix Law Enforcement Association President Michael "Britt" London:

"The top priority of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is to maintain a high standard of community policing, and promote ethical policies that protect police officers and our community. We are confident in the work of the Phoenix Police Department and our officers on the street, and we will fully cooperate with the Department of Justice investigation."

Attorney General Merrick Garland:

“When we conduct pattern or practice investigations to determine whether the Constitution or federal law has been violated, our aim is to promote transparency and accountability. This increases public trust, which in turn increases public safety. We know that law enforcement shares these goals.”

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke:

“One of the highest priorities of the Civil Rights Division is to ensure that every person in this country benefits from policing that is lawful, effective, transparent, and free from discrimination. Police officers across the country must use their authority in a manner that adheres to the Constitution, complies with federal civil rights laws and respects human dignity.”

