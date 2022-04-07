Arizona Attorney General releases interim report on 2020 election

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich released an interim report on his office’s investigation into the 2020 general election Tuesday. In a letter sent to State Senate President Karen Fann, he says the investigation revealed “serious vulnerabilities that must be addressed.”

The letter cites four issues specifically: non-cooperation by the county in the investigation, issues with early vote signature verification, problems with early vote chain of custody, and the use of private grant money in the funding of the election. Additionally, the Attorney General recommended that future election auditing should be done by the state’s auditor general, as well as for increased penalties for election crimes and stronger protections for whistleblowers.

Several top of the ticket candidates are already responding to Brnovich’s letter. Gubernatorial candidate Matt Salmon (R) says the “common sense reforms are needed to strengthen the integrity of our elections." He advocates the state returning to precinct voting, which effectively ends Arizona’s popular and widely used ballot by mail system.

My statement on the Attorney General's letter to Senate President Karen Fann can be found here → https://t.co/KRXSyEd1g5https://t.co/YPU2AN1bQc pic.twitter.com/h41rmS2zpg — Matt Salmon (@MattSalmonAZ) April 6, 2022

Jim Lamon, a US Senate candidate, and opponent to Mark Brnovich in the Republican primary, called the report a “nothing burger” and implied that the report was released today due Brnovich slipping in recent political polls.

.@brnoforaz’s Election Integrity report is a "Nothing Burger" despite having the Maricopa Ct audit findings on his desk for 6 mos.



Arizona voters want a "Get Stuff Done" US Senator - they are with Jim Lamon. Brno's own polling shows Lamon surging & now leading by 6 points. https://t.co/LYLqAB9kUU pic.twitter.com/uWv5hCZXx2 — Jim Lamon (@jim_lamon) April 6, 2022

Noticeably absent from the letter was a lack of any issues stemming from the State Senate’s months-long ballot review conducted last spring.

An internal review done by the Maricopa County Elections Department released in January found that only 87 of more than 53,000 ballots deemed "questionable" by the ballot review were potentially illegally cast.

ABC15 reached out to Maricopa County for a response to the letter. A county spokesperson said that they are reviewing the letter and will be responding to the claims made by the Attorney General shortly.

Read the full report online here.