Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

AHS

Bruce: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A745883 AHS

Baby | 8 years old | 72lbs | spayed female | ID# A3712141 | Baby had a home for most of her life but her owner said she couldn’t keep her because she was moving to a smaller space. She says Baby would love a big backyard and is very loving towards adults and children. Baby loves to go on walks, show off her tricks, and give kisses. Her only “flaw”…she thinks she’s a lap dog! Baby’s adoption fee is waived for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. She’s already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Jaheira | 5 years old | 51lbs | female | ID# A4906429 | Jaheira is a smart lady who will walk by your side through life. She is loyal and is happiest when she’s getting head scratches by her favorite person. She knows “sit” and “paw” and loves a good game of fetch. Jaheira’s adoption fee is waived for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. She will go home spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Beatrice | 6 years old | 56lbs | female | ID# A4893798 | Beatrice is a mature lady who likes quiet settings and pets. But don’t worry, she also loves letting loose and running through the sprinklers! She is a bit unsure and nervous around loud noises, so a home with older children would be best. Can you help build Beatrice’s confidence? Her adoption fee is waived for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. She will go home spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Matcha: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751138 AHS

Candy - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Eeyore | 5 years old | 68lbs | neutered male | ID# A4906197 | Eeyore has captured the hearts of staff at MCACC with his wiggly body and dopey personality. He appears potty trained! Want Eeyore to be your movie watching buddy? His adoption fee is waived for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. He’s already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Hannah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Tulip | 4 years old | 46lbs | spayed female | ID# A4861224 | Sweet Tulip is the epitome of sweetness and happiness. She loves love! Tulip has a very heartwarming personality and would appreciate just spending time with her favorite people. Tulip would prefer to be the one and only fur baby in the house, but she’ll make up for it with all the love she can give! Tulip’s adoption fee is waived for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. She’s already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Ghost: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751021 AHS

Steele is as handsome as they come. His model-like good looks earned him a Zoolander-themed name for the signature blue steel pose. Despite being 12 years old, this senior American Pitbull Terrier still has plenty of energy to strut his stuff whether it's on a runway or a walk around the neighborhood. He loves to prance around the play yards here at the Arizona Humane Society and has become a favorite among our dog-walking volunteers. He loves every person he meets and loves to cuddle up with all his human friends. He is hoping to be adopted by someone who can spoil him with lots of love and belly rubs. Steel prefers to be the center of attention and needs to be the only pet in his new home. He does not care for other dogs. This sweet senior dog has already mastered the basics of what it takes to be a good boy. He is already housetrained and crate-trained. Just give him lots of love and this couch potato will give you his heart. Come adopt Steele at AHS' South Mountain campus today! AHS

Avery: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A737466 AHS

Anna: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751165 AHS

Dinkleburg - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A745452 AHS

Dane | 2 years old | 48lbs | neutered male | ID# A4878443 | Dane is looking for an adventure buddy! At just 2 years old, he is ready to take on the world and learn new tricks. He’d do best in a home with someone willing to help him become the best dog he can be. Due to his puppy traits—and he doesn’t seem to know his own size—we recommend a home with older kids. Dane’s adoption fee is waived for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event. He’s already neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Ollie - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sequin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A747590 AHS

Chesme - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next