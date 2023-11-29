Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Evaline - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A756772 AHS

Billie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A749322 AHS

King | 10 years old | 51 pounds | male | ID #A4171433| King is over all of that puppy stuff! He has quite the aloof personality and hasn't been reactive around other dogs at MCACC. King will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jagger - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Betty - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A758059 AHS

Lupo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Marcus | 5 years old | 55 pounds | male | ID #A4910029 | If you need a new best friend to join your adventures, Marcus is your guy. He still has some puppy energy and loves pets and treats! Marcus will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ichabod | 3 years old | 71 lbs | male | ID #A4913052 | Ichabod knows commands and appears to be potty trained! He's still learning his manners, so he would do best in a family willing to go slow and be patient with him. Ichabod will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ross - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mia | 6 years old | 55 pounds | female | ID #A4912467 | Mia is a sweet, affectionate girl who's ready to meet her new best friend! She has playful energy, but is gentle with treats and walks well on a leash. Mia will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet George, a 6-year-old Golden Retriever and German Shepherd Dog mix who may be one of the most handsome dogs the Arizona Humane Society has ever cared for! George is no stranger to the organization, as he first found himself in our care in 2021 as a stray. He was rescued by our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians while roaming the streets of Phoenix and was discovered to have painful wounds on both of his ears and seemed to be covered in an unknown purple substance. George was lovingly treated by our trauma hospital staff and eventually adopted days later only to be returned two years down the line after his owner was no longer able to care for him. Now, George is healthier than ever but can't quite understand why he hasn't found his forever family yet, sometimes skipping meals when he can't bring himself to eat. While he does need some time to warm up to new people, once he does, he's the biggest goofball you'll ever meet. George loves to play outside, especially if any kind of ball is involved, and will undoubtedly be your loyal companion for as long as you'll let him. Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dubai | 5 years old | 47 lbs | male | ID #A4647369 | Dubai is quite the talkative, sweet fellow. He's been adoptable since July, so he's ready to find his forever home! He is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Dubai will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Luna Moth - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A746489 AHS

Daphnie | 2 years old | 49 pounds | female | ID #A4912584 | Daphnie has it all! This goofy girl is great at giving "hugs" and knows how to sit. Plus, she's smart, curious and loves to learn new tricks. Daphnie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Marty McFly - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755733 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sasha - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757252 AHS

Phoenix Wright - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A757026 AHS

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next