Biggles: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751486 AHS

Chex | 2 years old | 65 lbs | male | ID #A4890664 | Chex has been adoptable since June. He's not a big treat guy, but toss him a tennis ball and he'll be the happiest pup in the world. He'd do best in a home that nurtures his youthful, wiggly energy. He is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Chex will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Pluto: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755277 AHS

Malia | 2 years old | 62 lbs | female | ID# A4907512 | Malia is a timid but gentle girl looking for a new home to help her grow! She loves attention, treats, and playing with tennis balls. Plus, she knows commands, and we think she's potty trained! Malia will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chula - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Marnie Cromwell: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753984 AHS

Abe | 5 years old | 67 lbs | male | ID #A4907877 | Abe knows commands and is ready to meet his forever family! He'd do best in a home that can give him attention and take him on walks. Abe is already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Elsa: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753765 AHS

Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Candy Apple: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755320 AHS

Yoyo | 11 months old | 67 lbs | male | ID #A4909320 | Yoyo is still a young pup learning about the world, and he's excited to find a family willing to show him the ropes! He's a bit of a drooler and can be quite the dancer. Yoyo will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Lonnie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755383 AHS

Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Pumpkin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755199 AHS

Tula | 4 years old | 52 lbs | female | ID #A4895892 | Tula has plenty of love and kisses to provide! She's looking for a home that will provide her attention, pets, and lots of cuddles. Tula will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Sterling: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755570 AHS

Vicki | 1 year 4 months old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4887770 | Vicki is the ultimate hiking partner! She has plenty of energy but is great on a leash and knows commands. She thrives around those who appreciate her politeness and well-behaved nature, so she would do best in a home with older children. Vicki will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bryce's signature smile is sure to brighten any dog lover's day. This handsome tan and white Smooth Collie mix is a playful dog who is just waiting to meet his new best friend. Bryce can be a little shy when he meets someone new but just give this boy a scratch behind his ears, and you'll have a loyal friend for life. He would love to find someone who will take him on long walks and spoil him with lots of fun dog toys. Like most Collies, Bryce is an extremely smart dog. He has picked up some basic training during his time here at the Arizona Humane Society. Our amazing volunteers have even managed to teach him how to use some of the agility equipment in our doggie play yards. Come meet Bryce today at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. AHS

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

