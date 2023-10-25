Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/25/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Biggles: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A751486Photo by: AHS Chex | 2 years old | 65 lbs | male | ID #A4890664 | Chex has been adoptable since June. He's not a big treat guy, but toss him a tennis ball and he'll be the happiest pup in the world. He'd do best in a home that nurtures his youthful, wiggly energy. He is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Chex will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Pluto: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755277Photo by: AHS Malia | 2 years old | 62 lbs | female | ID# A4907512 | Malia is a timid but gentle girl looking for a new home to help her grow! She loves attention, treats, and playing with tennis balls. Plus, she knows commands, and we think she's potty trained! Malia will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Chula - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Marnie Cromwell: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753984Photo by: AHS Abe | 5 years old | 67 lbs | male | ID #A4907877 | Abe knows commands and is ready to meet his forever family! He'd do best in a home that can give him attention and take him on walks. Abe is already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Elsa: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753765Photo by: AHS Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Candy Apple: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755320Photo by: AHS Yoyo | 11 months old | 67 lbs | male | ID #A4909320 | Yoyo is still a young pup learning about the world, and he's excited to find a family willing to show him the ropes! He's a bit of a drooler and can be quite the dancer. Yoyo will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Lonnie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755383Photo by: AHS Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Pumpkin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755199Photo by: AHS Tula | 4 years old | 52 lbs | female | ID #A4895892 | Tula has plenty of love and kisses to provide! She's looking for a home that will provide her attention, pets, and lots of cuddles. Tula will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Sterling: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755570Photo by: AHS Vicki | 1 year 4 months old | 50 lbs | female | ID #A4887770 | Vicki is the ultimate hiking partner! She has plenty of energy but is great on a leash and knows commands. She thrives around those who appreciate her politeness and well-behaved nature, so she would do best in a home with older children. Vicki will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Bryce's signature smile is sure to brighten any dog lover's day. This handsome tan and white Smooth Collie mix is a playful dog who is just waiting to meet his new best friend. Bryce can be a little shy when he meets someone new but just give this boy a scratch behind his ears, and you'll have a loyal friend for life. He would love to find someone who will take him on long walks and spoil him with lots of fun dog toys. Like most Collies, Bryce is an extremely smart dog. He has picked up some basic training during his time here at the Arizona Humane Society. Our amazing volunteers have even managed to teach him how to use some of the agility equipment in our doggie play yards. Come meet Bryce today at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus.Photo by: AHS Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR