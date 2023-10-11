Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/11/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.

andrea.jpg Andrea: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753959Photo by: AHS arabella.png Arabella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR willow.jpg Willow: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A749030Photo by: AHS poutine.jpg Poutine: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A752693Photo by: AHS Biff 744194.jpg Biff's heart is as big as his personality! This handsome American Staffordshire Terrier mix loves to live life to the fullest. He absolutely loves to run and play. At 2-years-old, he still has lots of puppy-like energy. He greets everyone he meets with an emphatic tail wag and lots of puppy kisses. He's now looking for a loving home after getting a rough start in life. Earlier this year, Biff was rescued by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after he was found as an injured stray. The veterinary team in AHS' Trauma Hospital treated his injured leg and got him on the road to recovery. Now that he is all healed up, Biff is ready to sniff out a new home.Aside from being handsome and playful, Biff is also extremely smart. AHS' staff and volunteers have already taught him basic commands like "sit" and "down". He's also learned to play fetch! Biff is very eager to learn and he is also treat-motivated so we think he will be very easy to train. Biff would love to find an active family that can keep up with his energy level. He would be a perfect hiking companion or running buddy. Biff's enthusiastic greetings can be a bit overwhelming to other pets at first. He will need to meet any other dogs in his new home to make sure it's a perfect match. He would do best in a home without cats or small animals. Learn more about Biff and how to adopt him at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS ellbee and emmett.png Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR chula.png Chula - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR oslo.png Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR george philly.png George Philly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR collins.png Collins - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR chicken little.png Chicken Little - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR tosha.png Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR lola.jpg Lola: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753411Photo by: AHS max.jpg Max: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A576491Photo by: AHS jasper.png Jasper - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR prince pom.png Prince Pom - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR lara.jpg Lara: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753961Photo by: AHS boots.png Boots - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR chesme.png Chesme - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/11/23)

close-gallery
  • andrea.jpg
  • arabella.png
  • willow.jpg
  • poutine.jpg
  • Biff 744194.jpg
  • ellbee and emmett.png
  • chula.png
  • oslo.png
  • george philly.png
  • collins.png
  • chicken little.png
  • tosha.png
  • lola.jpg
  • max.jpg
  • jasper.png
  • prince pom.png
  • lara.jpg
  • boots.png
  • chesme.png

Share

Andrea: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753959AHS
Arabella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Willow: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A749030AHS
Poutine: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A752693AHS
Biff's heart is as big as his personality! This handsome American Staffordshire Terrier mix loves to live life to the fullest. He absolutely loves to run and play. At 2-years-old, he still has lots of puppy-like energy. He greets everyone he meets with an emphatic tail wag and lots of puppy kisses. He's now looking for a loving home after getting a rough start in life. Earlier this year, Biff was rescued by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after he was found as an injured stray. The veterinary team in AHS' Trauma Hospital treated his injured leg and got him on the road to recovery. Now that he is all healed up, Biff is ready to sniff out a new home.Aside from being handsome and playful, Biff is also extremely smart. AHS' staff and volunteers have already taught him basic commands like "sit" and "down". He's also learned to play fetch! Biff is very eager to learn and he is also treat-motivated so we think he will be very easy to train. Biff would love to find an active family that can keep up with his energy level. He would be a perfect hiking companion or running buddy. Biff's enthusiastic greetings can be a bit overwhelming to other pets at first. He will need to meet any other dogs in his new home to make sure it's a perfect match. He would do best in a home without cats or small animals. Learn more about Biff and how to adopt him at azhumane.org/adopt.AHS
Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Chula - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
George Philly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Collins - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Chicken Little - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Lola: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753411AHS
Max: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A576491AHS
Jasper - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Prince Pom - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Lara: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753961AHS
Boots - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Chesme - azsmalldog.org/adopt/AZSDR
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next