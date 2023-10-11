Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/11/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, and Arizona Small Dog Rescue.
Andrea: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753959Photo by: AHS Arabella - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Willow: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A749030Photo by: AHS Poutine: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A752693Photo by: AHS Biff's heart is as big as his personality! This handsome American Staffordshire Terrier mix loves to live life to the fullest. He absolutely loves to run and play. At 2-years-old, he still has lots of puppy-like energy. He greets everyone he meets with an emphatic tail wag and lots of puppy kisses. He's now looking for a loving home after getting a rough start in life. Earlier this year, Biff was rescued by one of the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians after he was found as an injured stray. The veterinary team in AHS' Trauma Hospital treated his injured leg and got him on the road to recovery. Now that he is all healed up, Biff is ready to sniff out a new home.Aside from being handsome and playful, Biff is also extremely smart. AHS' staff and volunteers have already taught him basic commands like "sit" and "down". He's also learned to play fetch! Biff is very eager to learn and he is also treat-motivated so we think he will be very easy to train. Biff would love to find an active family that can keep up with his energy level. He would be a perfect hiking companion or running buddy. Biff's enthusiastic greetings can be a bit overwhelming to other pets at first. He will need to meet any other dogs in his new home to make sure it's a perfect match. He would do best in a home without cats or small animals. Learn more about Biff and how to adopt him at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Ellbee and Emmett - - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Chula - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR George Philly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Collins - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Chicken Little - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Lola: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753411Photo by: AHS Max: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A576491Photo by: AHS Jasper - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Prince Pom - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Lara: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A753961Photo by: AHS Boots - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Chesme - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR