Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvC MCACC

Oscar is a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix. This sweet boy first came to the Arizona Humane Society back in August after one of AHS' Emergency Animal Medical Technicians rescued him. Sadly, Oscar had suffered a badly injured front leg which had to be amputated. After being treated by the veterinary staff in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, Oscar is now ready for a second chance at a new life. Despite his injury, this "tri-pawed" is not letting the loss of his leg slow him down one bit. He still loves to run and frolic around in the grass. He also loves stuffed toys, especially ones with a squeaker in them. Oscar can be a little nervous when meeting new people but once he gets to know you, his goofy personality really comes to life. If you're interested in adopting Oscar visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment to meet him today! AHS

Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStW MCACC

April https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A614833 AHS

Kono - https://bit.ly/2Z4liFr MCACC

Bella https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673364 AHS

Dora - https://bit.ly/3C1stMD MCACC

Bodo https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A674835 AHS

Dexter https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670919 AHS

Pistola https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A676120 AHS

Blackie - https://bit.ly/2Z3vHAH MCACC

Bobbysoxer https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A676879 AHS

Mama - https://bit.ly/3lUISgm MCACC

Morningstar - https://bit.ly/3jkFtWq MCACC

Bubba https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A674326 AHS

Pai - https://bit.ly/3DZsRvL MCACC

Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRM MCACC

Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmac MCACC

Sasha - https://bit.ly/2Z3cKOA MCACC

Wiley https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675388 AHS

