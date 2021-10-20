Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvCMCACC
Oscar is a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix. This sweet boy first came to the Arizona Humane Society back in August after one of AHS' Emergency Animal Medical Technicians rescued him. Sadly, Oscar had suffered a badly injured front leg which had to be amputated. After being treated by the veterinary staff in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital, Oscar is now ready for a second chance at a new life. Despite his injury, this "tri-pawed" is not letting the loss of his leg slow him down one bit. He still loves to run and frolic around in the grass. He also loves stuffed toys, especially ones with a squeaker in them. Oscar can be a little nervous when meeting new people but once he gets to know you, his goofy personality really comes to life. If you're interested in adopting Oscar visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment to meet him today!AHS
Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStWMCACC
April https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A614833AHS
Kono - https://bit.ly/2Z4liFrMCACC
Bella https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A673364AHS
Dora - https://bit.ly/3C1stMDMCACC
Bodo https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A674835AHS
Dexter https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A670919AHS
Pistola https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A676120AHS
Blackie - https://bit.ly/2Z3vHAHMCACC
Bobbysoxer https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A676879AHS
Mama - https://bit.ly/3lUISgmMCACC
Morningstar - https://bit.ly/3jkFtWqMCACC
Bubba https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A674326AHS
Pai - https://bit.ly/3DZsRvLMCACC
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMMCACC
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacMCACC
Sasha - https://bit.ly/2Z3cKOAMCACC
Wiley https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675388AHS