Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (1/5/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

poofa.jpg
Poofa: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683335Photo by: AHS
potsie.jpg
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMPhoto by: MCACC
rex.jpg
Rex: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676431Photo by: AHS
walrus.jpg
Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763Photo by: MCACC
farley.jpg
Farley: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681207Photo by: AHS
roy.jpg
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacPhoto by: MCACC
sylvester.jpg
Sylvester: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681128Photo by: AHS
julip.jpg
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
zion.jpg
Zion: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A635504Photo by: AHS
Present 677853.jpg
Present is a sweet senior lady who is looking for a loving home of her own. She is an 11-year-old Dachshund who was brought to the Arizona Humane Society after her owner could no longer care for her. Present has malformed legs. It is suspected that this is due to either a congenital abnormality or previous trauma to the leg. Luckily, this doesn't seem to hinder Present. She is not in any pain and still has a great quality of life despite the malformity. Present can be a little shy at first so she needs to find a family who will be patient and give her time to come out of her shell. Treats are the way to this lady's heart. If you're interested in adopting Present, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet her today!Photo by: AHS
blueberry.jpg
Blueberry - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655678Photo by: MCACC
forrest.jpg
Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233Photo by: MCACC
beatrix.jpg
Beatrix: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681652Photo by: AHS
bo jack.jpg
Bo Jack - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4609323Photo by: MCACC
iker.jpg
Iker - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4468994Photo by: MCACC
august.jpg
August - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4616608Photo by: MCACC
maude.jpg
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761Photo by: MCACC
andromeda.jpg
Andromeda - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660020Photo by: MCACC
moose lee.jpg
Moose Lee - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669356Photo by: MCACC
morris.jpg
Morris - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655533Photo by: MCACC

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (1/5/22)

close-gallery
  • poofa.jpg
  • potsie.jpg
  • rex.jpg
  • walrus.jpg
  • farley.jpg
  • roy.jpg
  • sylvester.jpg
  • julip.jpg
  • zion.jpg
  • Present 677853.jpg
  • blueberry.jpg
  • forrest.jpg
  • beatrix.jpg
  • bo jack.jpg
  • iker.jpg
  • august.jpg
  • maude.jpg
  • andromeda.jpg
  • moose lee.jpg
  • morris.jpg

Share

Poofa: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683335AHS
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMMCACC
Rex: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676431AHS
Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763MCACC
Farley: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681207AHS
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacMCACC
Sylvester: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681128AHS
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Zion: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A635504AHS
Present is a sweet senior lady who is looking for a loving home of her own. She is an 11-year-old Dachshund who was brought to the Arizona Humane Society after her owner could no longer care for her. Present has malformed legs. It is suspected that this is due to either a congenital abnormality or previous trauma to the leg. Luckily, this doesn't seem to hinder Present. She is not in any pain and still has a great quality of life despite the malformity. Present can be a little shy at first so she needs to find a family who will be patient and give her time to come out of her shell. Treats are the way to this lady's heart. If you're interested in adopting Present, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet her today!AHS
Blueberry - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655678MCACC
Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233MCACC
Beatrix: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681652AHS
Bo Jack - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4609323MCACC
Iker - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4468994MCACC
August - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4616608MCACC
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761MCACC
Andromeda - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660020MCACC
Moose Lee - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669356MCACC
Morris - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655533MCACC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next