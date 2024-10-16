Share Facebook

MCACC

Lucy | 2 years old | 83 lbs | female | A4877435 | Lucy is a russet potato with a heart of gold. Weighing 83 pounds at just 2 years old, she is ready to find an adopter to kickstart her health journey. She loves walks and adventuring with humans and dogs alike - just make sure you can keep up. Lucy is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today. HALO Animal Rescue

Leo | 1 year 3 months old | 35 lbs | male | A4993590 | Leo is a lion in a 35-pound frame! This high-energy pup isn't afraid to run right up to you and stick his paws on your lap for head scratches. If you're looking for the happiest dog ever, Leo is the pet for you. Leo is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Tobias | 2 years old | 48lbs | male | A4997433 | Tobias has already waited two months to find his forever home! He loves people and would be a great family dog with his gentle but energetic nature. Tobias is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Argo | 4 years old | 53lbs | male | A4904048 | Argo is a calm, gentle dog who has already started learning how to live in a home! He's done well with kids as young as 3 and has been friendly to other dogs. He can be anxious when away from his people, so he'd thrive in a home that can continue to train him. Argo is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Popcorn | 6 years old | 64 lbs | male | A4904167 | Popcorn has been waiting a long time for his forever home! He has all of the classic dog hobbies: playing fetch, receiving attention, and curling up next to his humans. He'd prefer to be your one and only dog. Popcorn is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

