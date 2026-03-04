Share Facebook

Jones | 2 years old | 50 lbs | male | A5160178 | Jones has had a bit of an embarrassing start to shelter life. He was found outside of a post office with a jug stuck on his head, understandably shaken and scared. It took several hands to get the container off, but this sweet pup is now helmet-free! While he is still timid around people, he warms up quickly and would love a home where he can decompress and enjoy his jug-free life. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Suzy Zoo | 4 years old | 57 lbs | female | A5158367 | It's no secret that Suzy Zoo is a shelter gem! She's a well-mannered lady, an expert leash walker, and the perfect companion for brunch. Suzy enjoys staying close to people and isn't shy about asking for pets and attention. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Avril | 3 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5158988 | Avril is a playful, active bundle of joy seeking a life filled with fetch and flinging toys into the sky! She's a high-energy lady, but she'll happily take a break and settle in for belly rubs when necessary. Avril does well with children and is happiest around people. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

Mickey | 11 years old | 91 lbs | male | A5160073 | Mickey is a shelter favorite who would love to spend the rest of his golden years in a loving home. This sweet 11-year-old senior was surrendered after being with his old family since he was a puppy. Despite his changing circumstances, his happy, affectionate attitude hasn't changed. He is potty trained, loves people of all ages, and sits for treats. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ace | 2 years old | 58 lbs | male | A5157801 | Meet Ace, a shy little guy in need of an emotional support human. He is easily startled by loud noises and inanimate objects, but with time and patience, his friendly, loving personality shines. Ace has been returned twice due to his anxiety and would love a home that can nourish his border collie mind! He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Kaleidoscope | 2 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5156480 | Kaleidoscope was found on the front porch of a stranger's home giving birth to nine puppies. After several weeks, her puppies have grown to a healthy weight and age, and she is ready to retire as a mother and begin life in a forever home. Kaleidoscope is nervous around new people, but she warms up quickly and reveals her soft, loving side once she gets to know you. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Waluigi | 2 years old | 80 lbs | male | A5157096 | Waluigi has waited months to find his forever home! This playful giant loves a good pool day and will do whatever it takes to get some treats. He's strong but goofy, which means that every day with him will be an adventure. Meet the inquisitive and rowdy Waluigi at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Ares | 4 years old | 61 lbs | male | A4912685 | Ares' love for you is bigger than his eyebrows - and that's a big deal! This enthusiastic, hilarious Alaskan Malamute loves meeting new people and inviting them to play a one-sided game of tag. He wants to be pet, but he also wants to be chased around - a problem Ares is still trying to solve. This hairy fellow is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Cream Puff - Cream Puff is a darling boy looking for a mature and understanding family. He has a tongue he can hardly hold and loves to give sloppy kisses. Cream Puff loves love but also loves to have his boundaries respected. He is good with dog savvy people but not good with his face being grabbed. With just a moment to warm up he will be in your lap & jump to get back on you if you get up. Cream Puff was saved from the euthanasia list at a local shelter, so we know little about his in home habits, so he may need patience learning and adjusting. To meet Cream Puff please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Brando | 5 years old | 54 lbs | male | A5157259 | Brando is a playful and affectionate husky who would thrive in just about any home! This sweet boy takes any sign of attention as an invitation to play. He’s a confident guy who enjoys toys, treats, and will even let you brush his fur. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

