Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Zacian - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832321 Arizona Humane Society

Billy | 1 year old | 55 lbs | male | A5155548 | Billy loves people more than he loves hot dogs, and that's saying a lot! He can be shy at first, but warms up quickly and has a playful side. Billy is an excellent leash walker and prefers to stay close to his human while out and about. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Axel | 2 years old | 72 lbs | male | A5083259 | Axel was surrendered to us after his family moved and could no longer care for him. While that chapter is over, he is ready to begin a new journey! Axel is potty trained, knows sit, shake and stay, and loves people and kids of all ages. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Cream Puff | 7 years old | 13 lbs | male | A5155449 | Cream Puff was first seen getting out of a car, and he watched as it drove away. Now, this 7-year-old pup with missing teeth and a floppy tongue is figuring out how to start over. He would thrive in a home who can give him the time and patience he needs to trust again. Cream Puff is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Hera | 2 years old | 41 lbs | female | A5135133 | Hera is the total package - smart, goofy, and eager to please! While she can be wary of strangers, a quick game of fetch is an easy way to become her best friend. This wiggly, energetic lady would love to be your one and only pup. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Darling - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A833560 Arizona Humane Society

Donut | 2 years old | 19 lbs | male | A5155030 | Looking for a feisty firecracker condensed into a 19-pound nugget-shaped body? Donut might be your perfect match! This high-energy, hilarious dog is dog-friendly and always ready to play. His favorite pastime is running in circles in the yard. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Maverick | 6 years old | 43 lbs | male | A5149671 | Maverick is a ball of energy ready to make your home sillier and more chaotic than ever! He's a hyper pup who's still figuring out how to walk on leash, but he's treat motivated and ready to learn some manners. He knows sit, shake, and gets along with dogs and children. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Sugar Cane | 2 years old | 58 lbs | male | A5155159 | Meet the perfect treat to sweeten your holiday! Sugar Cane is a 2-year-old Shar Pei mix who is ready to find his person. He's calm, loyal, and affectionate once you earn his trust. He makes friends easily and enjoys playing with stuffed toys. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Milo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A802318 Arizona Humane Society

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Berry Bonita | 1 year old | 28 lbs | female | A5154567 | Berry Bonita was found as a stray with signs that she had recently had puppies. While her history is unknown, she is excited to start her future in a home where she can feel loved and safe. Berry is timid, but she is ready to build her confidence with some reassurance, soft words and a stable routine. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Dotti | 4 years old | 43 lbs | female | A5148994 | Dotti is a dog-friendly, child-friendly pup looking for a family of her own! She's social, affectionate, and loves going on long hikes, making her the perfect companion for any outdoor adventure this winter. Dotti knows how to sit and comes when called. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rogue | 9 years old | 63 lbs | female | A5153278 | Rogue may be a 9-year-old senior lady, but she was once a puppy, too! Someone once taught her commands. Someone socialized her with people. But now, she's starting over, and she's ready to enjoy the rest of her golden years. This mild-mannered lady loves people of all ages, including kids as young as 4. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Gustavo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A828874 Arizona Humane Society

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next