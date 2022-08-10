Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Francisco | 2 years old | male | 62lbs | ID# A4759332 | Francisco is a playful pup who's friendly with everyone he meets. He's already had some previous training and would be happy to learn even more in exchange for some yummy treats. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Charlie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695807 AHS

Gonzo - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Griffey | 2 years old | male | 66lbs | ID# A4705203 | Playful young Griffey has been doing his best to wait patiently for a new home, but after living at the shelter since March, he's reeeally hoping to get adopted soon! He's a bouncy boy who loves to play fetch, show off his tricks for treats, and relax on the couch with you. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Stormey is hoping the third time is the charm for his forever home! This sweet kitty was rescued from a hoarding situation by the Arizona Humane Society's Emergency Animal Medical TechniciansTM back in 2020. Then several years later, he found himself back at AHS after his previous owner became too sick to care for him. Stormey is now 7 years old. He can be shy when meeting new people, but once he gets to know you, Stormey will lovingly head butt your hand and ask for love and attention. He would benefit from a calm household where he can take time to come out of his shell. Treats are the quickest way to this handsome cat's heart. Once you share your treats with him, he'll be a loyal friend for life. Learn more about Stormey and make an appointment to meet him at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Ethan: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Callie https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695955 AHS

Hancock | 2 years old | male | 55lbs | ID# A4754175 | Hancock is a handsome boy who loves to cuddle and get belly rubs, cool off in kiddie pools, and spend quality time with his people. He went on a field trip with one of his volunteer buddies recently and loved riding in the car to get a pup cup, posing for photos, and was even well-behaved for a bath! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Macaw | 2 years old | male | 59lbs | ID# A4742291 | Macaw is a unique looking fellow who can't wait to get a family of his own. He's already had some previous training and knows sit, shake paw, and lie down. He's very smart and energetic, so we think he would love learning some extra commands to keep him busy and entertained! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Malibu and Bailey - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Stormie | 2 years old | female | 48lbs | ID# A4614576 | Stormie is a silly and playful pup who loves to have fun! She enjoys running zoomies around the yard, playing with toys to keep busy, and practicing her training for treats. Her adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Pita: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A707343 AHS

Frankie: azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Plum: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A705982 AHS

Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Gracie | 3 years old | female | ID# A4747314 | Gracie is a photogenic charmer who loves to pose for her treats. She's a wiggly girl who considered herself to be the perfect "lap dog" size, and adores spending time with you. When she's not soaking up attention, she enjoys playing fetch with tennis balls and practicing her training. Her adoption fee is only $25 and includes her spay, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit pets.maricopa.gov to learn how you can adopt your new best friend! MCACC

Zoe: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A707636 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next