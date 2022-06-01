Share Facebook

Jason | 5 years old | 80lbs | ID# A4703753 | Jason is a very big boy who's tired of being cooped up in a kennel and ready to move into a real home! He loves to sniff and explore outside in the fresh air, enjoy air-conditioned naps, and practice his training with his volunteer friends. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Jason and other shelter pets in need. Jason is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Buckwell | 3 years old | 52lbs | ID# A4693788 | Buckwell is a wiggly boy who enjoys spending time with people and getting attention. He enjoys going for walks and car rides, showing off his "sit" for you, and snacking on yummy treats. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Buckwell and other shelter pets in need. Buckwell is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Jenkins | 2-3 years old | 61lbs | ID# A4645379 | Jenkins is a friendly and playful boy who loves to play fetch and splash around in kiddie pools to cool off. He's always happy to spend time with people, and will even try to climb in your lap and sneak kisses if he has the chance! Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Jenkins and other shelter pets in need. Jenkins is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Shiny is a 1-year-old toy enthusiast who loves to play! He loves toys so much, the staff at the Arizona Humane Society even surprised him with a box full of toys from AHS' Petique store. Shiny is also very smart. He enjoys puzzle toys that make him work for his treats. His favorite is his Kong toy. While at AHS, he's already learned several basic commands like "sit", "down", and "shake". Shiny is eager to learn even more tricks in his new home. If this handsome boy doesn't win you over with his new tricks, Shiny's "shiny" personality is sure to seal the deal. He is extremely friendly and greets everyone he meets with a tail wag so big it wiggles his entire body. Keep his tail wagging by making an appointment to meet him today at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Caesar | 6 years old | 68lbs | ID# A4720116 | Caesar was found playing in traffic by a kind stranger who stopped to offer him a ride, and he hopped right in the car without any hesitation. He's a wiggly boy who loves to meet new people, and is always happy to show you his "sit" for a treat. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Caesar and other shelter pets in need. Caesar is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Fawn | 1 year old | 41lbs | ID# A4720142 | Fawn is a shy young lady who arrived at the shelter with her pal Speckles (ID# A4720143), who is also adoptable if you're interested in adopting a pair of good girls! The shelter can be a scary place for sensitive pups, so they're both hoping to find loving homes soon where they can finally relax and enjoy a little peace and quiet. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Fawn and other shelter pets in need. Fawn is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

Dimitri | 2 years old | 58lbs | ID# A4685471 | Dimitri is a sweet and energetic pup who likes to consider himself a very large lap dog. He was found as a stray by a nine year old boy and was very friendly with him. Playful and cuddly, he loves to spend time with you but is also happy to keep himself entertained with toys when you're too busy too play. Visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about Dimitri and other shelter pets in need. Dimitri is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home! MCACC

