What's better than one bundle of unconditional love? How about two? Don Cheagle and Queensland Latifah are best buddies who are looking to add some human friends to their pack. Don Cheagle is a 6-year-old Beagle mix and Queensland Latifah is a 3-year-old Queensland Heeler mix. This dynamic duo came to AHS after their owner could no longer care for them. Treats are the way into this pair's heart. They can be a little shy when meeting new people but just give them each a treat and you'll see them both transform into the wiggly, playful pups they truly are. Because they are best buddies, this dynamic duo needs to find a home with enough love to give both of them, so they can stay together. If you're interested in adopting this loving pair of pups, visit azhumane.org/adopt to make an adoption appointment today. AHS

Belanger | 2 years old | 46lbs | ID# A4660834Belanger is an enthusiastic youngster who loves to have fun. His favorite activities include rolling around in the grass, showing off his "sit" for treats, shaking hands with you (very important), and soaking up all your love and attention. His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Kilo: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Baja Blast: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A695314 AHS

Brick | 4 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4682754Brick is an absolutely dreamy boy looking for someone to build his future with - maybe it could be you? He's a wiggly boy who adores getting attention and leans in for petting to soak up as much of your love as possible. He's had some previous training and enjoys showing off his "sit" for treats, and is very food-motivated so he'd love to learn even more if you'll take a little time to teach him! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Calliope: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A689204 AHS

Zafaro | 3 years old | 46lbs | ID# A4706742Zafaro is a fluffy boy who adores getting attention and does a cute little tappy-feet dance with you give him booty scratches. He doesn't always give a good first impression in his kennel, but outside away from the noise and commotion he's as sweet and playful as can be! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Dj Tanner: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A692097 AHS

Bill and Ted: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Cesar: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A665286 AHS

Sam: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690112 AHS

Dominic | 6 years old | 60lbs | ID# A4666067Dominic is a very smart boy who already knows how to sit and shake hands with you, and is always happy to pose for photos of his unbelievably cute ears. Wiggly and energetic, he's super friendly with everyone he meets and loves interacting with you! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Norman: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A690892 AHS

Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Lewis | 5 years old | 70lbs |ID# A3977628Lewis is a gentle giant who has been wonderful with people of all ages. He's had some previous training, including house training, and knows how to sit, shake hands with you, and stay on cue for his treats. He enjoys going for walks with his friends and has nice leash manners, and he's always more than happy to soak up whatever cuddles and attention come his way! His adoption fee is only $25 and includes his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, county license tag, and more - visit pets.maricopa.gov for more information about how you can bring home your new best friend! MCACC

Dwight: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Rocket - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

