Pablo | 3 years old | 83lbs | neutered male | ID# A4564202 | Pablo has been at the shelter since January and the shelter life can be pretty stressful for him. He would love to go into a home to decompress and let his true personality shine through. He’ll show you that he knows basic commands, loves toys, and loves running around with a big smile on his face! He’s already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Beau | 2 years old | 44lbs | neutered male | ID# A4831348 | Beau looks like a tough guy but really he’s just a big cuddler! He’ll push his face and head into your arms to let you hold him. Beau also loves exploring and is fascinated by birds! He’s a curious boy who loves exploring and being with his favorite people. Beau is already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Butters | 4 years old | 75lbs | neutered male | ID# A4847670 | Butters is a handsome fella who has been waiting about a month for his forever family. Butters is well-mannered and will tilt his head to you when it’s time to be leashed. He also has great leash manners and will check in with you to make sure he’s going at your pace! Want to go on an adventure with Butters? He’s already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Mama Roe | 6 years old | 63lbs | spayed female | ID# A4848369 | This sweet mama came in with a litter of puppies about a month ago—they were all adopted within a day. Now, Mama Roe needs a home of her own! This 6-year-old girl likes to take it easy with her favorite people. She loves sitting between your legs and spending quality time with you. Mama Roe is already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Dora | 4 years old | 53lbs | spayed female | ID# A4839513 | Dora is a beautiful gal who has been waiting since the beginning of the year for the right family to come along. One of our volunteers say she is a very different dog once she’s away from the shelter. Dora is described as super sweet and a gentle treat-taker. They think she’d do great with an active owner because she loves to run and take in all the smells. Afterwards, she’s happy to cuddle up on the couch! Ready to take Dora on your next hiking adventure? She’s already spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

Devito | 2 years old | 24lbs | neutered male | ID# A4839343 | Devito is a little nervous in the loud, shelter setting and would love to go to a home that understands him! He prefers to be the only dog in your life. We’ve learned he has an “emotional support stuffy” that needs to be with him at all times! He loves to show off his little friend and hates leaving him behind when he goes on adventures. Recently, a volunteer tried to take him on a walk and they left the plushie behind and he refused to walk further—that’s when they realized, he needs his friend with him! Devito is a sweet guy who takes a little time to warm up, but will enjoy your company! He is already neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend! MCACC

