Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Amor: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709622 AHS

Chickie | 8 years old | spayed female | 45lbs | ID# A4687148 | Chickie is a lovable lady who loves meeting new people and spending time with her familiar friends. Although she's on the older side, she's still very playful and enjoys catching treats in mid-air, playing in kiddie pools, chasing tennis balls, and going for car rides. She's had previous training and can't wait to show you what a good girl she is! Take advantage of $0 adoption fees and find your new best friend today at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Mellow - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ruby: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709892 AHS

Brotato | 2 years old | neutered male | 77lbs | ID# A4759926 | Brotato is a gentle giant who loves people of all ages, including a four year old child, and he even seemed to like a smaller dog he met. He enjoys meeting new people, entertaining himself with chews and bones, and just being close to you while you work. Take advantage of $0 adoption fees and find your new best friend today at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Alaster: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A712074 AHS

Aldo | 4 years old | neutered male | 62lbs | ID# A4716755 | Aldo is a wiggly and well-behaved boy who has been friendly with everyone he meets. He's even gone on a field trip with one of his favorite volunteers to spend the day at work with her in her office! He can be a bit of a rough and rowdy player with other dogs and may do best with social, tolerant dogs of a similar size. Take advantage of $0 adoption fees and find your new best friend today at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Koby and Mattress - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rick: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A706045 AHS

Pluto - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Stormie | 2 years old | spayed female | 48lbs | ID# A4614576 | Stormie is a playful and wiggly girl who absolutely loves spending time with people, she will even walk away from food and treats in her kennel if it means one-on-one time with one of her favorite volunteers! She enjoys back scratches and belly rubs, and will sit for her treats and take them nicely. She will need a very gradual introduction to any other dogs (no cats, please!) in her new home so she has time to settle in first. Take advantage of $0 adoption fees and find your new best friend today at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

This handsome German Shepherd came to the Arizona Humane Society as an injured stray. Maurice had suffered large wounds to his neck and leg. Once he was in AHS' care, the medical staff in the Second Chance Animal Trauma Hospital went to work to treat his wounds and nurse him back to health.Now that he is all healed up, Maurice is ready to find a home of his own. Despite having a few grey hairs, this 10-year-old dog has still got the energy of a puppy. He would love to find a family who will take him on long walks around the neighborhood.Those daily walks will also help Maurice lose a few pounds! He is currently classified as “obese” and he needs to lose a few pounds so he can live a long, happy dog life.Maurice can be a little shy when meeting new people, but he warms up very quickly. Just give him a scratch on his back or a belly rub and you’ve got a friend for life! Maurice can’t wait to work his way into your heart. He is waiting to meet you at AHS' South Mountain campus. Adoption fees for all of AHS' adoptable pets, including Maurice, are waived until October 8 thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Make an adoption appointment today at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Alucard: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A713270 AHS

Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Theo | 4 years old | neutered male | 62lbs | ID# A4750363 | Theo is an absolute lovebug who loves nothing more than getting attention from his friends. He will lean against you to make sure he's soaking up as much attention as possible, and booty rubs are his favorite thing in the world. Gentle and well-behaved, he seems to already have had some training, but still enjoys going to his "Mutt Manners" training class with One Love Pit Bull Foundation. Take advantage of $0 adoption fees and find your new best friend today at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Fat Cat: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A712540 AHS

Sampson - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Nina Simone - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Tasha | 6 years old | spayed female | 56lbs | ID# A4755166 | Tasha is a friendly girl who wants a home so badly she was found after inviting herself into someone's yard by jumping right over their fence! When her newfound friends weren't able to actually adopt her, she was brought to our shelter to find someone who could. She has been extremely friendly with everyone she meets, and enjoys playing outside with her friends and practicing her tricks for treats. Take advantage of $0 adoption fees and find your new best friend today at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next