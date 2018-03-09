ADEQ launches Water Watcher app

PHOENIX - In the desert, water is a commodity and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality wants your help mapping the health of Arizona's water ways.

ADEQ works to keep our state beautiful and now they're doubling down, launching the Arizona Water Watcher App.

According to Jade Dickens, with ADEQ, anyone with a smartphone can have a direct line to local scientists about what's going on with the waters across the state.

“We can't cover the whole state, so who better than the Arizonans that are out there recreating,” said Dickens.

The app, called Survey 123 in your app store, is easy to use. All you do is snap a picture of the water way, answer a few yes or no questions and that data goes right to ADEQ scientists. You don't even need to have cell service, it will save your information for later.

“It will help us prioritize which sites we're going to sample,” said Dickens. “There is even something in there where people can file complaints so if people are concerned we can get there much quicker.”

Armed with more information like water levels and pollution, ADEQ will be better prepared to preserve Arizona waters for future generations.

“Our citizen science program is looking to engage people from 10 to 99 years old who can help us engage in protecting Arizona's waters,” said Dickens.

For detailed information on how to get started with the Arizona Water Watcher App, click here.